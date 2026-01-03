Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

Tensions have risen significantly as U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, offering aid to Iranian protesters should security forces attack them. These developments follow a spree of violent protests across Iran, fueled by economic grievances, that have thus far resulted in multiple deaths.

While U.S.-Iran relations remain strained due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, top Iranian authorities are cautioning against external interference, suggesting it could destabilize the entire region. Iranian U.N. Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani has urged the Security Council to condemn Trump's comments.

Despite the Iranian government's stern warnings and ongoing arrests, the protests continue, with state media reporting multiple fatalities. Meanwhile, Trump has not specified what form U.S. assistance would take, as the international community closely monitors the ensuing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)