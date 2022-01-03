Left Menu

SC notice to Rajasthan govt on bail plea of murder accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:44 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Rajasthan government on a plea filed by a man accused of murder.

A bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on the plea filed by accused. ''Issue notice, returnable in three weeks. Service on the the respondent-state shall be effected through the learned standing counsel,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Nahar Singh challenging an order of the Rajasthan High Court dismissing his bail plea.

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the accused is suffering from chronic leukemia and his weight has reduced to 48 kgs.

Saxena also submitted that the petitioner is also a patient of tuberculosis and is suffering immensely. The appeal contended that the high court without looking into the facts and circumstances of the case and considering the seriously ill and deteriorating health of the petitioner dismissed his bail application.

''The petitioner is a patient of chronic myeloid leukaemia as well as tuberculosis and his health has deteriorated to a state which is fatal to him… That if interim bail is not provided to him, no justice will suffice the action of non-grant of bail to the petitioner,'' the plea said. An FIR was registered against the accused for causing injury with a firearm to the brother of the complainant, Premraj. The FIR alleged that the said injury led to the death of the brother of the complainant.

