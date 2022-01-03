Delhi HC allows Moser Baer bank fraud accused Shivani Saxena to travel abroad for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Shivani Saxena, an accused in various cases including Moser Baer bank fraud case and Rs 3,600 crore Agusta Westland chopper deal matter, to travel to Dubai for getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Justice Rekha Palli granted eight weeks time to Shivani Saxena to travel to Dubai.

Appearing for Saxena, Senior Advocate RK Handoo, told the Court that her client needs a booster dose, as she is an old lady with co-morbidities. Shivani Saxena, in her petition, told the Delhi High Court that ED has filed a prosecution complaint in a money laundering case relating to Moser Baer alleged bank fraud case against her before Special Judge in Rouse Avenue Courts without making an arrest of her.

Accordingly, the Special Judge vide its order dated December 10, 2021, has taken cognisance of the second supplementary complaint filed by the Respondent ED and has kept the matter for April 30, 2022, for the appearance of the Shivani Saxena. She submitted that though she has till date not received any process/ summon from the Special Court, however, she undertakes to appear before the Special Court on April 30, 2022, and attend the said proceedings. Shivani Saxena has moved Delhi High Court seeking suspension of Look Out Circular issued against her in the Moser Baer alleged bank fraud case the Petitioner till April 17, 2022.

Saxena told the Delhi HC that in a separate case concerning to Agusta Westland chopper deal case, another Special Judge on December 17, 2021, allowed her to travel abroad for her treatment of her medical problems for four months. She also told the court that she has been granted 15 times, permission to travel abroad and as has never misused the said liberty. The petitioner said that instant LOC issued against her is arbitrary and illegal. (ANI)

