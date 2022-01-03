Left Menu

Student killed, four hurt as school bus collides with tractor-trailer

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:08 IST
A 17-year-old girl student was killed while four others sustained injuries when a school van collided with a tractor-trailer here on Monday, said police.

The accident took place when the van from Rajgarh Kubba village was going to Adarsh School, Ram Nagar.

Manjot Kaur died in the accident while three students--Harmandeep Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur and Jashandeep Kaur—and driver Lovepreet Singh were injured. The injured were admitted to a local hospital, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

