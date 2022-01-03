Left Menu

Six Naxals, two of them carrying a total bounty of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Monday, an officer said. These ultras, including a woman, were active in the Malangir Area Committee of Maoists, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:21 IST
Six ultras surrender before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Six Naxals, two of them carrying a total bounty of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, an officer said. These ultras, including a woman, were active in the Malangir Area Committee of Maoists, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. They turned themselves in before police officials at the Aranpur police station as they were impressed by the 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation drive and disappointed with the ''hollow'' Maoist ideology, he said.

They were also influenced by developmental activities initiated after the opening of a police camp in the Nahari village. The surrendered naxals have pledged to participate in the construction of an anganwadi, a school, a sub-health centre and PDS in the Nihari village, he said.

One of them, identified as Gunda Hemla (32), who heads Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), and a woman cadre Bhinde Hemla alias Bide (23), carried a reward of Rs one lakh each on their heads, the SP said. These cadres were involved in several incidents of violence, murder of villagers, arson, planting IEDs and pressure bomb blasts to kill security personnel, he said. So far, 486 Naxals, 123 of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have given up violence in Dantewada since June 2020.

