Chhattisgarh: 38 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Sukma

38 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, informed Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO) on Monday.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
38 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, informed Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO) on Monday. "38 jawans of CRPF camp at Temelwada, Chintagufa test positive for COVID-19 during antigen testing. All infected jawans quarantined at the camp barracks," CMHO Sukma informed.

Meanwhile, India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

