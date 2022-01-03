Left Menu

House panel recommends action against secretaries, dept heads denying information to ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:31 IST
  Country:
  • India

Action should be taken against secretaries and heads of Delhi government departments denying information to ministers for replying in the Assembly, a report tabled in the House on Monday said.

The Privileges Committee report stated that it was of categorical view that denial of information sought by the ministers of the government to answer questions asked by legislators constituted a ''serious breach of privilege'' and ''contempt'' of House.

''The committee recommends that in such cases, the administrative secretary/head of department concerned will be personally held liable and responsible and proceeded against as the House deems fit,'' it said.

The committee also ''strongly recommended'' that the government of the NCT of Delhi should take appropriate steps to ensure that the replies to the questions raised by the members in the Assembly are duly answered by the departments concerned. It further recommended that the Delhi government should take necessary action in coordination with the Centre to introduce an amendment in Parliament in order to legislate or make laws on subject matters related to public order, police, land of the State list under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

The report noted that questions asked by members of the House related to public order, police and land are not being provided to the Assembly since 2018.

