Left Menu

Man fakes his abductions, demands ransom from wife

He himself had sent messages asking for his money, SHO Anil Kumar said.Action will be taken against the accused as per rules for misleading police and giving false information, the SHO said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:45 IST
Man fakes his abductions, demands ransom from wife
  • Country:
  • India

A bartender here faked his abduction and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his wife to pay off his debt, police said on Monday.

Police said now action will be taken against Anup Yadav for misleading them and giving false information. Anup Yadav’s wife filed an abduction case on Sunday night after she received messages for the ransom on her mobile phone.

An FIR under Section 364-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 29 police station and after several hours, Anup was traced to IMT Chowk, Manesar.

''During interrogation, it was found that no one had abducted him. He himself had sent messages asking for his money,'' SHO Anil Kumar said.

''Action will be taken against the accused as per rules for misleading police and giving false information,'' the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
3
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022