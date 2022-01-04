Left Menu

Over 19.69 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

The Central Government on Tuesday said that over 19.69 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 10:16 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Government on Tuesday said that over 19.69 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs). According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 152.96 crore (1,52,96,00,055) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category."

"More than 19.69 Cr (19,69,01,436) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

