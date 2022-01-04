Centre increases strength of Jharkhand's IAS cadre posts to 224

By Rajnish Singh New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI) The Central government has increased the authorised sanctioned strength of Jharkhand's IAS Cadre to 224 from 215-- an enhancement of nine more posts compared to the previous strength.

As per the new sanctioned strength, the total number of senior duty posts will be 122, the Central deputation will be 48, state deputation will be 30, training reserve will be four, while, leave reserve and junior posts reserve will be 20. The posts to be filled by promotion under Rule 8 of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules 1954 is 68, while the posts to be filled up by direct recruitment is 156.

The move amends the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations 1955 under which the prior total authorized strength of Jharkhand IAS cadre was 215. Ministry of Personnel took the decision in consultation with the Jharkhand government last month and the announcement was made through official written order published in a gazette notification on January 1.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection (1) of section 3 of the All India Services Act, 1951 (61 of 1951), read with sub-rules (1) and (2) of rule 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Cadre) Rules, 1954, the Central Government, in consultation with the government of Jharkhand, hereby makes the regulations further to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations 1955," reads the notification. "These Regulations may be called the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Fourth Amendment Regulations, 2021. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette."

In the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955, the senior Duty Posts in Jharkhand government include one Chief Secretary to government; one Development Commissioner; one Member, Board of Revenue; one Director General, Sri Krishna Institute of Public Administration; six Principal Secretaries; one Principal Secretary to Governor; one Principal Secretary to Chief Minister; one Chief Electoral Officer; one Principal Secretary Agriculture; five Divisional Commissioner; and 22 Secretaries to Government. Besides, other Senior Duty Posts in the Jharkhand government comprises 22 Special Additional/Joint/ Deputy Secretary; one Tribal Welfare Commissioner; one Director Industries; one IG Prison; one IG Registration; one State Transport Commissioner; one Labour Commissioner; one Registrar, Cooperative Societies; 24 District Magistrate/ Collector/ DC/ADC; and 10 Municipal Commissioner/ Settlement officer DDC/Chief Executive Officer.

Apart from that, there is a post of one each for Commissioner, Commercial Taxes; Director, Panchayati Raj; Director, Municipal Administration; Director Land Acquisition and Land Records; Mission Director, National Rural Health Mission; Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan; Commissioner, MNREGA; Administrator, Swan Rekha Multipurpose project; Director, Primary Education; Director, Secondary Education; Director, Social Welfare; Director, Sports; Director, Tourism; Director, Agriculture; Vice Chairman, RRDA; Director, SUDA; Municipal Commissioner, Ranchi Nagar Nigam; and Mission Director, Jharkhand State Skill Mission Society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)