Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.
He said there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
