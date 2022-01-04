Left Menu

Yimkhiung tribe intensifies agitation for creation of Shamator district in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:19 IST
The Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) intensified its demand for upgrading the Shamator sub-division in the Tuensang district of Nagaland into a full-fledged district.

The apex body of the Yimkhiung tribe began its first phase of agitation on Monday by shutting down government offices and business establishments for three hours from 9 am to 12 pm.

The first phase of the agitation was a peaceful demonstration for the upgradation of Shamator into a district, said YTC general secretary S Tsuyihba.

''The purpose of the agitation is to show our resentment to the state government's failure to deliver its full-fledged district administration headquarter to Shamator which was assured by the government,'' said a statement issued by the YTC.

The YTC has ''recalled'' members of the tribe serving in different organizations as a sign of resentment, Tsuyihba said.

Members of the tribe in different political parties and Shamator-Chessore MLA S Keoshu Yimchunger will also resign by January 5 if the demand is not fulfilled by the government, he said.

The YTC would continue the agitation in a phased manner till the demand for a district is fulfilled, Tsuyihba said.

The state government while creating three new districts -- Tseminyu, Niuland, and Chumukedima -- on December 18 had also agreed in principle to grant district status to Shamator.

However, the state government has been of the opinion that the upgradation of Shamator into a full-fledged district would be done only after the two communities in the area -- Yimkhiung and Tikhir -- come to a proper understanding and remain united.

