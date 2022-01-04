NATO head convenes council with Russia on Jan. 12

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for Jan. 12, an official with the military alliance said on Tuesday in a statement to Reuters.

"Any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions... and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners," the official said, referring to the crisis in Ukraine.

