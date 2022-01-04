Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrest 21-year-old engineering student in 'Bulli Bai' app case

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old engineering student after questioning him for hours in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:26 IST
Mumbai Police arrest 21-year-old engineering student in 'Bulli Bai' app case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old engineering student after questioning him for hours in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed Police. The arrested engineering student was earlier detained by Mumbai Police in Bengaluru and was brought to Mumbai for questioning.

"Deputy Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell himself questioned the accused which went on for almost 10 hours," said a Police official. After questioning the first suspect for hours, Police on Tuesday detained one more suspect in connection with the case.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022