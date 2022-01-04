EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.
''A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,'' the external affairs minister said in a tweet.
The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the ''two-plus-two'' foreign and defence ministerial talks.
The ''two-plus-two'' dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
S.Korea's Moon urges more beds for coronavirus patients in a serious state
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns - official statement
States have substantial cash balance, only two states have negative cash balance: FM Sitharaman in LS.
States can make provisions for teaching of Bhagavad Gita, Bhojpuri in schools: Govt
Bank employees responsible for customer's trust, not to be reinstated in case of loss of confidence: HC