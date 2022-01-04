EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.

''A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,'' the external affairs minister said in a tweet.

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the ''two-plus-two'' foreign and defence ministerial talks.

The ''two-plus-two'' dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

