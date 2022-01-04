Left Menu

40-year-old woman stabbed to death by lover in Godda

PTI | Godda | Updated: 04-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her lover in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in the Mehrama police station area, they said.

The woman, a mother of four children, was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the man, police said.

She went out of the house in the early hours to relieve herself, they said.

Her body was later found in a nearby paddy field, police said.

The woman's family alleged that she was killed by her lover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Shankar Tiwary said an investigation into the incident is underway.

The body of the woman was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

