Telangana High Court suspends physical hearing of cases

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Tuesday said it is suspending physical hearing of cases owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Considering the fact of spike in the cases of COVID-19 and other variants in the State of Telangana and also looking at the issues relating to health and safety of the Stake Holders, the High Court has decided to suspend the physical hearing of cases by the Hon'ble Division Benches and Single Benches in the High Court with immediate effect until further orders,” the High Court said in a notification.

However, the judges will have discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually, it further said.

The Registrar (Judicial-I) shall take instructions from the judges as to the mode of their sitting for notifying the same in advance.

During the course of physical hearing, advocates and parties-in person should adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing among other norms, the notification said.

Telangana has over 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)