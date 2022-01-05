MP: 45 cows crammed in 2 trucks rescued; 3 persons held

Left Menu

Police have rescued 45 cows crammed in two trucks and arrested three persons on charges of illegally transporting them in Madhya Pradeshs Panna district, an official said on Wednesday. In one of the trucks bearing Rajasthans number plate, 24 cows were found, while 21 cows were rescued from the other vehicle, he said.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have rescued 45 cows crammed in two trucks and arrested three persons on charges of illegally transporting them in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday intercepted the trucks in Nikhai Talaiya village under Shahnagar police station area and found the cows with their legs and faces tied with ropes while being transported, Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena said. In one of the trucks bearing Rajasthan's number plate, 24 cows were found, while 21 cows were rescued from the other vehicle, he said. The police arrested three persons in this connection and registered separate cases against them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

