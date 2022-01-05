Madhya Pradesh imposes Rs 200 fine for COVID protocols violation in public

As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh shot up to 1,544, State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Wednesday said that a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed for violation of COVID protocols in public places. Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "594 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 1,544 active cases in the state at the moment. There is an increase in positive cases on a daily basis. It has been ensured that the people adhere to the COVID protocols. We are running the 'Roko Toko' programme. We have decided to impose a fine of Rs 200 for those not wearing face masks in public places. It has been instructed to ensure that the infection does not spread in other districts as well."

Speaking about the preparedness of the State to deal with a possible third wave, the Minister said that the government has made preparations for improving the infrastructure in the private as well as the government sector. "The vaccination programme is going on at a good pace. The children from 15 to 18 years of age are being vaccinated. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reviewed the situation. We have made preparations for the enhancement of the infrastructure of the private as well as the government sector," he said.

"However, no decision has been taken to impose any lockdown so far," Sarang added. (ANI)

