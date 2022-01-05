Left Menu

J-K cops involved in counter-terrorism operations to soon get bullet resistant jackets

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated the process to procure over 8,000 bullet resistant (BR) jackets for its personnel involved in counter-terrorism and security operations, official sources said.

The police will also procure BR vehicles of various levels of protection and glasses for vehicles, helmets, ultra-wide CCTV surveillance systems and deep search mine detectors, they said.

As many as 7,416 BR jackets of level-5 protection and 784 BR jackets of level-6 protection will be procured by the police to provide its personnel involved in counter-terrorism and security operations the best possible protection, the sources said.

Levels-5 and 6 indicate a high level of threat and protection. They are tested to withstand at least five shots of a variety of weapons, they said.

The police headquarters recently floated bids on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for the purchase of these jackets. The jackets should protect police personnel from all sides and be available in all sizes, they added.

These jackets will undergo mandatory ballistic testing at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) laboratory.

The police have also floated bids on the GeM portal for the procurement of 47 BR light motor vehicles (LMVs) of level-3 protection, 15 BR LMVs of level-2, 10 BR LMVs of level-1, 100 ultra wide CCTV surveillance systems, 12 deep search mine detectors and 45 mini drones, among other things, the sources said.

This is aimed at providing an edge to the police force, which is engaged in counter-terrorism operations, law and order maintenance and ensuring overall security, they said.

