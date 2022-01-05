Lawyer says Ugandan novelist held and tortured

A detained Ugandan satirical novelist and critic of President Yoweri Museveni and his son has been tortured by his captors, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was arrested on Dec. 28 and has yet to be charged in any court despite a campaign by local and international rights activists and Ugandan opposition parties to be brought to court or be freed from jail.

His lawyer, Eron Kiiza, told Reuters that Rukirabashaija displayed signs of being tortured when security personnel took the writer to his home on Monday to search for evidence. "He appeared vomiting, he was urinating blood, there were torture marks on his legs and feet, he was crying that his buttocks are rotting, he was in deep pain," Kiiza said.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga's phone was switched off when Reuters called him for a comment. Uganda's military spokesperson, Flavia Byekwaso, said she needed to consult before providing a comment. Last year Rukirabashaija won the PEN Pinter Prize International Writer of Courage award.

Since his detention he has not been allowed visits by his relatives, lawyers or other well-wishers, Kiiza said. Rukirabashaija has written several books and is well known for "The Greedy Barbarian," a satirical novel about a fictional country that tackles themes of corruption and greed.

The novel is widely seen in Uganda to mirror the political life of Museveni, 77, and his government. Museveni has ruled the country since 1986. A court on Tuesday issued an order compelling the police and other security agencies to produce Rukirabashaija in court.

Kiiza said he understood the novelist was being detained at facility run by Special Forces Command, an elite military unit formerly commanded by Museveni's son that handles special assignments including guarding the president. Rukirabashaija has been critical of both Museveni and his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a military general who is widely seen as being prepared to take over the presidency from his father.

Days before he was detained, Rukirabashaija tweeted that Muhoozi was "obese", criticised his military credentials and denounced the purported plans to have him succeed his father. On Monday, PEN International said it had learnt the writer has been "badly tortured & in need of urgent medical assistance".

"We demand the #Uganda authorities immediately & unconditionally release Kakwenza & stop persecuting him for expressing critical views," it said in a tweet.