Left Menu

Jaipur-based electoral trust made donations of Rs 3.31 cr to Cong in 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:59 IST
Jaipur-based electoral trust made donations of Rs 3.31 cr to Cong in 2020-21
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur-based Small Donations Electoral Trust made donations worth Rs 3.31 crore to Congress in 2020-21 in 11 instalments while the Janpragati Electoral Trust donated Rs 37 lakh to four political parties, according to details made available by the Election Commission.

The Progressive Electoral Trust made no donations in 2020-21.

According to details filed by the Small Donations Electoral Trust, it received Rs 3,32,30,270 as contributions in 2020-21 and donated Rs 3,31,00,000.

The Rs 3.31 crore was donated to the Congress in 11 installments, all made on different dates in March 2021.

Delhi-based Janpragati Electoral Trust received contributions worth Rs 39 lakh from Harrisons Malyalam Limited and made donations worth Rs 37 lakh -- Rs 12 lakh to Congress, Rs 2 lakh to Lok Thantrik Janatha Dal (Shreyams Kumar), Rs 5 lakh to CPI and Rs 18 lakh to CPI (M).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022