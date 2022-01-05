Jaipur-based electoral trust made donations of Rs 3.31 cr to Cong in 2020-21
Jaipur-based Small Donations Electoral Trust made donations worth Rs 3.31 crore to Congress in 2020-21 in 11 instalments while the Janpragati Electoral Trust donated Rs 37 lakh to four political parties, according to details made available by the Election Commission.
The Progressive Electoral Trust made no donations in 2020-21.
According to details filed by the Small Donations Electoral Trust, it received Rs 3,32,30,270 as contributions in 2020-21 and donated Rs 3,31,00,000.
The Rs 3.31 crore was donated to the Congress in 11 installments, all made on different dates in March 2021.
Delhi-based Janpragati Electoral Trust received contributions worth Rs 39 lakh from Harrisons Malyalam Limited and made donations worth Rs 37 lakh -- Rs 12 lakh to Congress, Rs 2 lakh to Lok Thantrik Janatha Dal (Shreyams Kumar), Rs 5 lakh to CPI and Rs 18 lakh to CPI (M).
