BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday handed over a 25-year-old Pakistani man to the Pakistan Rangers as a ''goodwill gesture'', officials said.

Ehsan Master, a resident of Nagarparkar in Pakistan's Sindh province, had on Tuesday inadvertently crossed the international border, said a release from the BSF Gujarat Frontier.

He was apprehended by personnel of the 56 Battalion BSF near the border fence, it added.

The Rangers, the border force of the neighbouring country, had contacted the BSF regarding his whereabouts, the release said.

''On humanitarian ground and as a goodwill gesture'' he was handed over to the Rangers at a flag meeting (a meeting on the border by military officials from the two sides), the BSF said.

