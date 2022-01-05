PM security breach: Such incidents can't take place without State govt's help, says Prahlad Patel

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday blamed the Congress-led Punjab Government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi security breach, alleging that such incidents cannot take place without the help of the State Government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "In my entire political career, this is for the first time I have seen such an unfortunate incident and that too in Punjab which is the state adjacent to the International Border. If PM's breach happens there, then the Punjab Government is responsible from both the moral and constitutional side."

He further said that the Punjab Chief Minister should take the responsibility and the Central government should take action against the State Government "Punjab Chief Minister should take the responsibility and should resign. Only the state government can be involved in this conspiracy because the information about the precise route of PM was only known to the state government and his security personnel. And such incidents cannot take place without the help of the State Government. That is why there is only one option and that is Chief Minister should resign or action should be taken against such State Government," he said.

The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said. "Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. (ANI)

