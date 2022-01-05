Electrocuted peacock saved by Delhi Police' promptness
The Delhi Police saved a peacocks life it found electrocuted on a road in north Delhis Burari area, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. It is only because of strenuous efforts and prompt action the life of the peacock was saved, he added.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police saved a peacock's life it found electrocuted on a road in north Delhi's Burari area, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The incident was reported on January 3 at Burari Police Station regarding electrocution of a Peacock, he said.
When it reached the spot, the police found the peacock lying on road hurt and about to die, said the officer.
Acting fast, SHO Rajendra Prasad co-ordinated with the Wild Life NGO and Charity Bird Hospital near Red Fort and put together a team with ASI Roop Singh, Constable Bhim, and Constable Sukhvinder, he said.
''The national bird was immediately taken to the Bird Hospital by the team in a clean cloth. It is only because of strenuous efforts and prompt action the life of the peacock was saved,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command
Delhi's AQI slips to 369, remains in 'very poor' category
3-year-old girl mauled to death by dogs in Delhi's Moti Nagar
Queen's Baton Relay for 2022 CWG to be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha
Cold wave in Delhi, air quality very poor