Left Menu

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes over as the next 'Fire and Fury' Corps Commander

Amid the ongoing military standoff with China, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, informed the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:31 IST
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes over as the next 'Fire and Fury' Corps Commander
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps from Lt Gen PGK Menon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing military standoff with China, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, informed the Indian Army. He succeeded Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who completed his tenure of more than a year and represented India in the talks with China to resolve the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh on multiple occasions.

Due to the sensitive nature of the corps which is looking after both the China and Pakistan borders, the new corps commander would get around 15 days with his predecessor to understand each and every facet of the area and issues related to it. The Ladakh sector includes both the Kargil sector and the Eastern Ladakh sector where enemies have shown aggression in the last two decades.

The Corps is also in charge of the Siachen area which has been the world's highest and coldest battlefield for more than three decades now. India and China have been in a military standoff position for almost two years now post Chinese aggression in the Eastern Ladakh sector in the April-May timeframe last year.

China has deployed more than 60,000 troops opposite Indian areas and is building infrastructure at a rapid pace. India had also made similar deployments and have deployed heavy weaponry to counter the aggression by them. Lt Gen Sengupta is presently posted in the Army Headquarters. He is from the Punjab Regiment and has also commanded a counter-terrorist force in the Kashmir valley before coming to Army headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022