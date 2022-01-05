Putin discusses situation in Kazakhstan with Kazakh and Belarus leaders - agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the unrest in Kazakhstan in a conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, the Belarusian news agency Belta said.
