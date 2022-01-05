Left Menu

Man held from Ahmedabad in Mumbai highway loot case, Rs 23 lakh recovered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:56 IST
Man held from Ahmedabad in Mumbai highway loot case, Rs 23 lakh recovered
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man has been arrested from Ahmedabad in connection with a highway robbery case in Mumbai last month and around Rs 23 lakh in cash, part of the loot, has been recovered from his possession, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official of the Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai, the man, identified as Ajay Bogekar, was arrested on Tuesday.

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, the official said.

Those nabbed earlier were identified as Vishal Garange and Pankaj Mishra.

Half-a-dozen people were involved in the looting of Rs 35 lakh from a businessman, who was travelling in his car on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in the second week of December, and three accused were still at large, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022