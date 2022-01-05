Man held from Ahmedabad in Mumbai highway loot case, Rs 23 lakh recovered
A 29-year-old man has been arrested from Ahmedabad in connection with a highway robbery case in Mumbai last month and around Rs 23 lakh in cash, part of the loot, has been recovered from his possession, a police official said on Wednesday.
According to the official of the Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai, the man, identified as Ajay Bogekar, was arrested on Tuesday.
He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, the official said.
Those nabbed earlier were identified as Vishal Garange and Pankaj Mishra.
Half-a-dozen people were involved in the looting of Rs 35 lakh from a businessman, who was travelling in his car on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in the second week of December, and three accused were still at large, the official said.
