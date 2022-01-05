Left Menu

White House says monitoring unrest in Kazakhstan, urges calm

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:16 IST
White House says monitoring unrest in Kazakhstan, urges calm
The White House urged calm and restraint on Wednesday in reaction to protests in Kazakhstan where demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings in the republic's worst unrest for more than a decade.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Russian accusations that the United States had instigated the unrest was "absolutely false."

