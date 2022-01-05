White House says monitoring unrest in Kazakhstan, urges calm
05-01-2022
The White House urged calm and restraint on Wednesday in reaction to protests in Kazakhstan where demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings in the republic's worst unrest for more than a decade.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Russian accusations that the United States had instigated the unrest was "absolutely false."
