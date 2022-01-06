Left Menu

GST official goes `missing'

A joint commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) went missing from his office in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Wednesday, police sources said. As the 55-year-old official, who left the office during lunch break, did not return till late in the evening, his secretary lodged a missing person complaint.

The official was not carrying his mobile phone when he stepped out, police said. Further probe is on.

