Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says
- Country:
- Australia
Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.
"All I can say is that the evidence (for) medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient," Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra, adding Djokovic was not "singled out" for scrutiny over his visa cancellation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morrison
- World
- Novak Djokovic
- Australia
- Djokovic
- Scott Morrison
- Australian
- Canberra
ALSO READ
Olympics-Australia sport gets A$257 mln funding boost ahead of Paris 2024
Tennis-Australian Open confident on Nadal, uncertain on Djokovic
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-NHL decides against competing in Beijing due to COVID-19 -ESPN; Tennis-Australian Open confident on Nadal, uncertain on Djokovic and more
Australian PM says no Xmas lockdown as hospitals coping with rising Omicron
Australia PM meets with state leaders as virus cases surge