Left Menu

Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 06:27 IST
Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.

"All I can say is that the evidence (for) medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient," Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra, adding Djokovic was not "singled out" for scrutiny over his visa cancellation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022