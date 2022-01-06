Fire breaks out at Delhi market

A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)