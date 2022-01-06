Left Menu

NSCN-R militant arrested with arms in Arunachal's Changlang

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:48 IST
NSCN-R militant arrested with arms in Arunachal's Changlang
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A militant of the banned NSCN-R was arrested from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh with arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

Self-styled Lieutenant Salhap Jugli alias Salnang (46) was apprehended during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and police from Jongsum village in Kantang circle on Tuesday, Changlang's Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

An Italy-made pistol along with six rounds of live ammunition was seized from him.

The militant was actively involved in forceful extortion in the district, the officer said.

Another member of the militant group, identified as self-styled private Bansam Hangphuk (33), surrendered before the security forces on Wednesday, he said.

Hangphuk is a resident of Watlom village in Yatdam circle of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022