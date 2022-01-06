Left Menu

Troops, protesters clash on Almaty main square in Kazakhstan; shots heard

Representative Image
Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot entered the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, on Thursday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses.

Also Read: U.S. condemns acts of violence in Kazakhstan, calls for restraint

