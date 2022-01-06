Left Menu

Army jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances in J-K's Mendhar sector

A jawan of the Indian Army has been found dead under mysterious circumstances along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch, officials informed on Thursday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
They also said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

