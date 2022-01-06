Army jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances in J-K's Mendhar sector
A jawan of the Indian Army has been found dead under mysterious circumstances along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch, officials informed on Thursday.
They also said that an investigation into the matter is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
