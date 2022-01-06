Centre tells Delhi HC its decision to further refine scientific prioritization, coverage of COVID vaccination

In view of the surging COVID cases, the Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it has decided to further refine the scientific prioritization and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination, including that for children aged 15-18 years and the precaution dose. In an affidavit filed by Centre's Standing Counsel, Anurag Ahluwalia, the Central government apprised the Delhi High Court that keeping in view the recent global surge of COVID-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant which has been categorized as a Variant of Concern (VOC), scientific evidence, global practices and the inputs/suggestions of 'COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)' as well as of 'Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC)' of NTAGI it has now been decided to further refine the scientific prioritization and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination.

"COVID-19 Vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, the vaccination option would be "Covaxin" only," the affidavit read. "As a matter of abundant precaution, for those Health Care Workers (HCWS) and Front Line Workers (FLWS) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10, 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months ie 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose," the affidavit further read.

Further, the Centre, in its affidavit, said, "All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will on Doctor's advice be provided with a precaution dose from January 10, 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose." It also added that all citizens, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free COVID-19 vaccination at government vaccination centers, and those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals' vaccination centers.

The affidavit was filed in the ongoing matter relating to the COVID-19 crisis. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra on various issues arising due to the rise in Covid cases in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)