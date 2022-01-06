Ronald Lamola condemns attack on Constitutional Court

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Service, Ronald Lamola, has strongly condemned the attack on the Constitutional Court buildings on Wednesday morning.

This comes after a 36-year-old suspect allegedly went on a rampage and smashed windows using a hammer at the highest court in the land in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

It was reported that the man continued to break the windows even after the police fired warning shots in a bid to stop him when they arrived at the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Lamola said the Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of the country's constitutional dispensation and rule of law.

"Attacks on the Constitutional Court – or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter – is attacking democracy and what it represents."

The Minister described the site of the Constitutional Court as a historic landmark that represents the struggle for freedom.

"It was specifically designed to reflect the values of our constitutional democracy and Nelson Mandela himself called the building a beacon of light, a symbol of hope and celebration."

According to reports, the suspect is currently detained and expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

(with Inputs from South African Government Press Release)