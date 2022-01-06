Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida: will decide on quasi-emergency declaration for parts of Japan on Friday

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:12 IST
Japan PM Fumio Kishida (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that a decision will be made on whether to declare a state of quasi-emergency in parts of Japan, including the island prefecture of Okinawa, on Friday.

Kishida also told reporters he had instructed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to reiterate Japan's request that the U.S. military take stronger preventive measures regarding the spread of the coronavirus during "two-plus-two" talks with U.S. officials on Friday.

