Japan PM Kishida: will decide on quasi-emergency declaration for parts of Japan on Friday
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that a decision will be made on whether to declare a state of quasi-emergency in parts of Japan, including the island prefecture of Okinawa, on Friday.
Kishida also told reporters he had instructed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to reiterate Japan's request that the U.S. military take stronger preventive measures regarding the spread of the coronavirus during "two-plus-two" talks with U.S. officials on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan confirms first known local omicron transmissions
Japanese space tourist says he would love longer flight
Japan panel recommends no change to male-only emperor system
Japan's Foreign Minister regrets COVID outbreak at US military base in Okinawa: Reports
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more