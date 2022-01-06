Left Menu

A day after a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that he believes that the judicial system of the country gives justice to all.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:39 IST
India's judicial system gives justice to all: Anurag Thakur on PM Modi's security breach
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that he believes that the judicial system of the country gives justice to all. "There was a big lapse in the security of the Prime Minister yesterday in Punjab. On this matter, some people have gone to the Supreme Court. The Home Ministry has also sought a report. The judicial system of the country gives justice to all," the Union Minister said when asked about the Punjab government allegedly denying charges of lapse in security.

Notably, the Punjab government on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to investigate lapses during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur. The Committee would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) and Justice Anurag Verma and would submit its report within three days, the state government led by Congress has said. According to sources, all ministers during the cabinet meeting expressed anguish and concern over the security lapse.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15- 20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Union Health Ministry termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

