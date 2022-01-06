Left Menu

Britain calls for peaceful resolution to violence in Kazakhstan

Britain called on Thursday for the peaceful resolution to a countrywide uprising in Kazakhstan, saying it was following developments closely. Asked whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make any calls on the situation in Kazakhstan on Thursday, his spokesman told reporters he was not aware of any specific calls. "We are concerned about the violent clashes and are following developments closely.

Britain calls for peaceful resolution to violence in Kazakhstan
"We are concerned about the violent clashes and are following developments closely. We are urging against further escalation and want to see a peaceful resolution," he added.

