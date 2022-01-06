Left Menu

Kazakh Foreign Ministry denies suspending entry of foreigners - media

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 06-01-2022
Kazakh Foreign Ministry denies suspending entry of foreigners - media
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry denied a media report on Thursday that the entry of foreigners into the country had been suspended, the Sputnik news agency quoted it as saying.

Earlier, the RIA news agency had quoted the Kazakh embassy in Uzbekistan as saying that Kazakhstan had temporarily suspended entry for foreigners amid widespread protests.

