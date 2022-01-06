Kazakh Foreign Ministry denies suspending entry of foreigners - media
Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:28 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's foreign ministry denied a media report on Thursday that the entry of foreigners into the country had been suspended, the Sputnik news agency quoted it as saying.
Earlier, the RIA news agency had quoted the Kazakh embassy in Uzbekistan as saying that Kazakhstan had temporarily suspended entry for foreigners amid widespread protests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik
- Uzbekistan
- Kazakhstan
Advertisement