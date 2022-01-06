Left Menu

Event by Tibetan Parliament-in-exile: India hits out at Chinese embassy for writing to MPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:35 IST
  • India

Over a week after the Chinese embassy wrote to several Indian lawmakers after they attended an event hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, India on Thursday asked the mission to refrain from hyping up normal activities by MPs and said the substance, tone and tenor of the letter were ''inappropriate''.

The Chinese embassy, in the letter to some of the MPs of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, expressed concern over their attendance at the reception and asked them not to provide support to the Tibetan forces.

''We have seen the reports about the political counsellor at the Chinese embassy writing letters to honourable members of Parliament on their participation in an event,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

''The substance, tone and tenor of the letter are inappropriate. Chinese side should note that India is a vibrant democracy and Hon'ble MPs, as representatives of the people, undertake activities as per their views and beliefs,'' he said.

He further said: ''We expect the Chinese side to refrain from hyping normal activities by honourable MPs and complicate further the situation in our bilateral relations.'' PTI MPB SMN SMN

