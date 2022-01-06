Left Menu

Former Maha minister's lawyer, three others booked for molesting woman NCP worker

An offence has been registered here against the lawyer of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh and three others for allegedly molesting a woman worker of the NCP and sending a vulgar message about her on WhatsApp, police said on Thursday.

An offence has been registered here against the lawyer of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh and three others for allegedly molesting a woman worker of the NCP and sending a vulgar message about her on WhatsApp, police said on Thursday. The Charkop police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Deshmukh’s lawyer Inderpal Singh, NCP workers Mukesh Pujari, Manishankar Chohan and Dhananjay Chohan, an official said. The 54-year-old complainant has alleged that in October 2021, Singh had used vulgar words for her in one of the party's WhatsApp groups, while three others molested her along with Singh at a party in the same month, he said.

The complainant had also approached the state women's commission, before finally registering an FIR against the four men, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 354-D (stalking) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, and no arrests have been made in this regard so far, he added.

