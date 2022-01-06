Left Menu

MP: Akashvani employee commits suicide at workplace in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:21 IST
A 56-year-old employee of the Akashvani Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city allegedly committed suicide at his office on Thursday, police said.

Ravi Hate was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his workplace in Katanga locality, said Alok Verma, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Gorakhpur area in Jabalpur.

No suicide note was recovered from the deceased man's possession, he said.

Hate's colleagues noticed him hanging during opening hours of the office, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

