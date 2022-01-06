Breach in PM's security: Plea in SC seeks collection of records, action against Punjab officials

A petition on breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, likely to be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, has sought preservation of evidence on security arrangements and action against "erring" officials of Punjab government responsible for the alleged lapse.

Earlier, a bench headed by Chief justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Maninder Singh that the plea of Lawyer's Voice seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in security of the prime minister be heard urgently.

''Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow as the first item,'' the bench said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The petition filed by Bijan Kumar Singh, vice president, Lawyer's Voice, termed the Wednesday's incident as "pre-meditated conspiracy to breach the security of the prime minister and bring national security in jeopardy".

"Take cognizance of the serious and deliberate lapse on part of the Respondent No 1, 2 and 3 (state government, chief secretary and DGP) concerning the security and the movement of the prime minister of the country," the plea filed through lawyer Sandeep Singh said.

It also sought direction to the district judge, Bhatinda to collect "all official documents and materials from all possible sources" pertaining to the movements and deployment of Punjab Police in connection with the visit at the earliest and produce the same before this court.

The plea has also sought a direction to the Union home ministry to initiate departmental action against the state chief secretary and the Director General of Police.

"Issue a writ ...or direction fixing responsibility of the Respondent No 2 and Respondent No 3 (Chief Secretary and DGP) and place them under suspension..," it said.

"The petitioner is seeking urgent intervention... raising an imminent and issues of national importance impinging upon the national security and for protection of the fundamental right to movement across the country and liberty of citizens in the country," it said.

The plea urged the court to take cognizance of the matter and ensure that the official records are not tampered with and presented before it at the earliest.

"The petitioner... is seeking to highlight the said incident and raise an important question as if the Prime Minister of the country can face such a situation, then the fundamental rights of citizens which has been guaranteed ...are in serious jeopardy in Punjab and beyond," it said.

It is shocking that an overwhelming section of the blockage of the road was consisting of the police personnel on the spot which made "the complicity of the State authorities apparent", the plea alleged.

"The security lapse, as per reliable reports in the print and the electronic media, and as per the Press Information Bureau report of the Central Government, was clearly intentional and raises a serious question as to national security and the role played by the present political dispensation in Punjab," it said.

As per protocol, the car for the Chief Secretary and DGP or their nominees of the visiting state is earmarked and supposed to join the motorcade and however, as per the reports, neither the two officials nor their representatives joined the motorcade, it alleged.

"It has been reported that the said road route was a part of the pre-decided contingency route which had been previously discussed and settled with the State Government in great detail. Thereafter, the Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP (director general of police) Punjab Police," it said.

It is clear from the events that private persons were given access to the Prime Minister's route, and other persons were instigated to join the blockade, which represents a serious and unpardonable breach of national security by the State apparatus and the political establishment of the state," it said. PTI SJK SRY

