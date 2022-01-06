Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time - Al Jazeera
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:38 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said an ongoing dialogue with Saudi Arabia was positive and constructive and Tehran was ready to restore relations at any time, Al Jazeera TV reported on Thursday. Iran's representatives to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will return to Jeddah within days, the news channel cited Amirabdollahian as saying.
The minister also said he believed in the importance of a broad regional dialogue that included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to solve the region's problems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Freight train linking Pakistan, Iran and Turkey begins operations after 10-year hiatus
Russia, Turkey press Syrian Kurds to engage with Damascus
Turkey's president hails steps to help depositors, as lira steadies
Turkey's domestic COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorisation -minister
Turkey thwarted speculative games on its economy, Erdogan says