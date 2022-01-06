Left Menu

Under CAA, no refugee can claim rights of indigenous tribals of Arunachal: Rijiju

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:41 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday assured that under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, no refugee in Arunachal Pradesh can claim the rights of indigenous tribals of the northeastern state.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Shi-Donyi festival of the Tagin community, the Union Law and Justice Minister said that the CAA provides special privileges to the Northeast as the region is exempted from its purview.

''Under CAA, no refugee can claim tribal rights in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already sent a clear message to the Chakma and Hajong refugees living in the state,'' Rijiju said.

''The government has sent a message to the Chakma and Hajong refugees to look for an alternative (state to stay). We hope they will support the government's decision and act accordingly,'' he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier announced that Chakma and Hajong refugees will be resettled outside the state.

Responding to a question on the establishment of an independent High Court in the state, Rijiju said a prior proposal should come from the state government along with the budget required for the court building, following which the Centre will look into the matter.

Reacting to China's ''renaming'' of 15 places in the state, Rijiju said that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and China has no right to do such an exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

