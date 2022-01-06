Left Menu

Reward carrying gang leader held in east Delhi's Mandawali

Police arrested Sunil alias Anil and Sachin Gujjar, both residents of Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, and Rakam Singh, a resident of Chilla village, Mayur Vihar phase-I, they said.On Wednesday, a tip-off was received that Dujana, who has previously been involved in over 50 cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act etc, was hiding in Mandawali area of east Delhi, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:25 IST
Reward carrying gang leader held in east Delhi's Mandawali
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested gangster Anil Dujana and his two associates who were allegedly planning to kill a person in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, police said on Thursday. Police arrested Sunil alias Anil and Sachin Gujjar, both residents of Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, and Rakam Singh, a resident of Chilla village, Mayur Vihar phase-I, they said.

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received that Dujana, who has previously been involved in over 50 cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act etc, was hiding in Mandawali area of east Delhi, police said. A police team reached the hideout where they found Gujjar waiting in a car and apprehended him. Upon search, they recovered from him a semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges loaded in it.

At his instance, police apprehended Dujana and Singh and recovered two semi-automatic pistols with loaded with nine live cartridges, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Dheeraj Kumar said. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on Dujana’s arrest by Noida Police and of Rs 25,000 by Bulandshahr Police. He is the leader of Dujana gang and operates with 15-20 active gang members, police said. In 2020, Rahul alias Bhuru, known to Dujana, was killed by members of Sunder Bhatti gang in a property dispute in Mandawali area. The incident has led to arrest of eight gangsters so far, police said. Dujana suspected involvement of a businessman of Mandawali area in financing and supporting Rahul’s murder. He visited the area to conduct a reccee and at some point kill him on Wednesday when he was arrested, police said.

