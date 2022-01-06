Reward carrying gang leader held in east Delhi's Mandawali

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested gangster Anil Dujana and his two associates who were allegedly planning to kill a person in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, police said on Thursday. Police arrested Sunil alias Anil and Sachin Gujjar, both residents of Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, and Rakam Singh, a resident of Chilla village, Mayur Vihar phase-I, they said.

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received that Dujana, who has previously been involved in over 50 cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act etc, was hiding in Mandawali area of east Delhi, police said. A police team reached the hideout where they found Gujjar waiting in a car and apprehended him. Upon search, they recovered from him a semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges loaded in it.

At his instance, police apprehended Dujana and Singh and recovered two semi-automatic pistols with loaded with nine live cartridges, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Dheeraj Kumar said. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on Dujana’s arrest by Noida Police and of Rs 25,000 by Bulandshahr Police. He is the leader of Dujana gang and operates with 15-20 active gang members, police said. In 2020, Rahul alias Bhuru, known to Dujana, was killed by members of Sunder Bhatti gang in a property dispute in Mandawali area. The incident has led to arrest of eight gangsters so far, police said. Dujana suspected involvement of a businessman of Mandawali area in financing and supporting Rahul’s murder. He visited the area to conduct a reccee and at some point kill him on Wednesday when he was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)