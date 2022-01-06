UK says it is concerned by clashes in Kazakhstan

Britain said on Thursday it was concerned by the violent clashes in Kazakhstan, saying protests should be peaceful and the law enforcement response proportionate.

"We call for calm and we condemn acts of violence and the destruction of property and buildings," the British Foreign Office said in a statement. "We also call for a resumption of internet services and for the Kazakh authorities to respect their commitments to freedom of speech and expression."

