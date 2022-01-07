Differently abled man stabbed in Delhi for resisting robbery

Left Menu

A 25-year-old differently abled man suffered injuries allegedly after being stabbed by three people for resisting a robbery in Rohini area, police said on Thursday.Police said they have apprehended three people in connection with the incident.According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim, Sanjay Kumar, was returning home from his workplace.Three men accosted Kumar near a temple, robbed Rs 20,000 from him and stabbed the victim on his abdomen when he tried to stop them.The accused tried to flee, but Kumar chased them and caught two of them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 00:35 IST
A 25-year-old differently abled man suffered injuries allegedly after being stabbed by three people for resisting a robbery in Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

Police said they have apprehended three people in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim, Sanjay Kumar, was returning home from his workplace.

Three men accosted Kumar near a temple, robbed Rs 20,000 from him and stabbed the victim on his abdomen when he tried to stop them.

The accused tried to flee, but Kumar chased them and caught two of them. The accused then pulled out knives and attacked Kumar. He suffered injuries and fell to the ground, police said.

Kumar was later rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment, they said. A case under relevant sections was registered. A 21-year-old Yogesh was arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended, a senior police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

